BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $73.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

