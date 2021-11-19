BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $50,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

