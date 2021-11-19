BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.76.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.