BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $919.23. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $900.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $663.24 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

