BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 22,675 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 499,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

