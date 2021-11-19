BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

