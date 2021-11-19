BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

