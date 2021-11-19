BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $978.53

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 978.53 ($12.78) and traded as high as GBX 997 ($13.03). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 994 ($12.99), with a volume of 262,299 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 978.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 946.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider Angela Lane acquired 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of £4,791.36 ($6,259.94).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

