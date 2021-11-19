Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $297,635.12 and approximately $854.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00223771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

