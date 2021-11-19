Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman Acquires $188,902.84 in Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $188,902.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

