Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,443. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

