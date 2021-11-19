BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the October 14th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOA Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050. BOA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

