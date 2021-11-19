Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$59.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.06.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

