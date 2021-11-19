Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.31.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$55.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$32.82 and a twelve month high of C$56.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.51.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

