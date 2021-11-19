Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,779.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,834.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,687.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

