Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

