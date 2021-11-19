Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $461.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.48 million to $466.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,950 shares of company stock worth $5,891,293. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

