Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Stock Price Down 2%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 1,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

