Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,338.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $777,025.98 and approximately $62,338.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bottos has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00223641 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00090487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

