Brady Co. (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. Brady has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

