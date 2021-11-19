Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

BRC stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,330. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

