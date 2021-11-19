Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

