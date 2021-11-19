Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 39,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgestone has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

