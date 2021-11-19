Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $58.16. 245,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

