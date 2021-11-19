Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Up 62.2% in October

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the October 14th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

BSN remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

