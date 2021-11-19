Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Capstar Financial also posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $486.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

