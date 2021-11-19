Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

CYCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

