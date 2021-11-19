Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $11.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $43.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after buying an additional 71,331 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 582,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,399. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

