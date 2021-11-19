Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.28 million to $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 702,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,352,095 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.