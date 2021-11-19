Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.28 million to $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 702,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,352,095 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

