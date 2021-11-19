Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Renasant by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. Renasant has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

