Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $6.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.84 billion to $25.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

