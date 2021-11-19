Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.13 billion and the lowest is $15.30 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. 3,266,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,622. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

