Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.