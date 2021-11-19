Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

