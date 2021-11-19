Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce sales of $552.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.90 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.