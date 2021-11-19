Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

