Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 249,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

