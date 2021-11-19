Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 503,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,223. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

