Brokerages Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 in the last three months. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

