Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $416.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.18 million and the lowest is $395.20 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 2,925,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

