Brokerages Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UpHealth.

UPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

