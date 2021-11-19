Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

WING opened at $171.94 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

