Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $19.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGTC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 762,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

