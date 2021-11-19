Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 584

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 584 ($7.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BME shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report on Monday.

LON BME traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 603 ($7.88). 3,183,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 589.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 571.29. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

