Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target at C$46.80

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP.UN. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.60. 153,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$41.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.39%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

