Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $56.86

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $735.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

