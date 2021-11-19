Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) PT at $29.72

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

