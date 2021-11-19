Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target at $153.60

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.