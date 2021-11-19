Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $50.58

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.