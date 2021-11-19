Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,725.33

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,900 ($50.95). 1,553,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market cap of £90.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,600.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,499.40.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.